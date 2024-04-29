MONTREAL, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces today that it has been awarded a multi-year Master Service Agreement (MSA) for Project Management Office (PMO) and Owners Engineering (OE) Services in the northeastern United States by Avangrid Networks, a subsidiary of leading sustainable energy company Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR.) AtkinsRéalis has provided Avangrid with similar services under multiple agreements during the last eleven years.

"We are committed to delivering technology-based solutions to support the energy transition so future generations can reap the benefits of a more sustainable, low carbon world," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "As a trusted delivery partner for clients around the world, we bring reliability, stability, security and automation to the modern-day power grid through assets that meet the needs of the changing energy landscape."

Under the MSA, AtkinsRéalis will provide engineering support and manage planning, controlling, permitting, environmental studies, public communications, field construction management, procurement, construction, commissioning and other services for Avangrid's extensive capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects. The services will be provided to four electric utilities or operating companies/property companies (OPCO/PROPCO): Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E), New York State Electric and Gas Company (NYSEG), Central Maine Power (CMP), and United Illuminating (UI).

"Our longstanding relationship with Avangrid combined with our time-tested methods, techniques and processes uniquely positions us to continue to successfully deliver on the company's business objectives," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "We have a strong understanding of project scopes, constraints and timelines, which enables us to drive cost efficiency and produce value from our client's investments."

AtkinsRéalis has a proven track record of working with leading electric utilities and industrial companies throughout the northeastern United States and across North America, completing similar programs worth US$20 billion during the last ten years. The Company previously supplied capital project OE services to Avangrid for operating companies RGE and NYSEG. AtkinsRéalis has provided operating companies CMP, NYSEG, RGE and UI with capital project PMO services through contracts with Avangrid in the past as well.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

