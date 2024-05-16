MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 16, 2024 via webcast (the ''Meeting'') are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Gary C. Baughman 131,276,467 97.55 % 3,301,322 2.45 % Mary-Ann Bell 134,195,181 99.72 % 382,609 0.28 % Christie J.B. Clark 130,831,152 97.22 % 3,746,638 2.78 % Ian L. Edwards 134,389,719 99.86 % 188,071 0.14 % Ruby McGregor-Smith 116,806,111 86.79 % 17,771,678 13.21 % Robert Paré 134,329,125 99.82 % 248,664 0.18 % Michael B. Pedersen 134,371,637 99.85 % 206,153 0.15 % Benita M. Warmbold 133,932,503 99.52 % 645,286 0.48 % William L. Young 134,359,966 99.84 % 217,824 0.16 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on our website (www.atkinsrealis.com) under ''Investors'' and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under the name of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

