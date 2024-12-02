MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announces that, effective December 31st, Christine Healy is stepping down as President for Asia, Middle East and Australia (AMEA) to pursue other opportunities. During the search for a new President for the AMEA region, the Middle East business will report to Philip Hoare, Chief Operations Officer, and the Australia and Asia businesses will report to Karl Speed, Executive Vice-President of Major Programs & Business Performance for the AMEA region.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Christine for her significant contribution to the implementation of our new operational structure, which established the AMEA region earlier this year. Under her leadership, we experienced revenue growth and secured key client wins in the Middle East and Asia, while also enhancing opportunities in Australia. I wish her every success in her future endeavours," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

