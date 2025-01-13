MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been appointed to provide nuclear and infrastructure expertise to deliver critical nuclear-powered submarine facilities in the UK.

Rolls-Royce Submarines has jointly appointed AtkinsRéalis and Mott MacDonald as its new fissile design partner as part of plans to double the size of its submarines site in Derby, England. The facility expansion is addressing significant growth in demand from the UK Royal Navy and the tri-lateral AUKUS submarine program, which will support Australia in acquiring its first conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet. AtkinsRéalis and Mott MacDonald, working together as the PROPEL joint venture, will design the new nuclear manufacturing facilities and work with the incoming fissile construction partner to deliver them.

Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis, said: "Demand for defense equipment and infrastructure is increasing, driven by the shift to strengthen national security from governments world-wide. AtkinsRéalis is well-positioned to support this rapid rise in major defense programs through our multidisciplinary expertise across defense, nuclear and complex infrastructure. This appointment reflects our ability to design and deliver highly specialized facilities that will help to increase the delivery rate of submarines for this critical program."

Rolls-Royce is currently supporting the existing Astute and Dreadnought boat build programs through the delivery of reactor plant and associated components. In March 2023 it was confirmed that Rolls-Royce Submarines would provide all the nuclear reactor plants that will support the next generation of nuclear-powered submarines as part of the tri-lateral security agreement between Australia, the UK and US¹.

Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis said: "The design and build of nuclear-powered submarines involves highly complex platform requirements and safety standards as well as extensive knowledge of maritime infrastructure and submarine facilities. Alongside our nuclear fuel management knowledge, AtkinsRéalis will bring significant experience to the program through our expertise in maritime and complex defense infrastructure as well as designing civil nuclear at scale.

"Our appointment builds on our long-standing relationships with Rolls-Royce and within the UK defense sector and we look forward to bringing the best of our defense nuclear capabilities in support of this internationally significant program."

AtkinsRéalis is providing design and engineering services to the new GW-scale nuclear build program at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C, as well as working on operations, maintenance, decommissioning and nuclear waste management at nuclear sites across the UK.

Through its global defense market, AtkinsRéalis supports critical defence programs to strengthen national security, from infrastructure design and complex program delivery to strengthening cyber resilience in the face of evolving threats. In the UK, AtkinsRéalis has supported the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in major programs across the land, maritime, air and joint environments and is one of three firms jointly appointed as Engineering Delivery Partners to the MoD's Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) function.

1 Source : Rolls-Royce, https://www.rolls-royce.com/media/press-releases/2023/13-03-2023-nuclear-reactors-from-rolls-royce-to-power-australian-submarines.aspx (en anglais).

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]