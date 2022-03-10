At Palais des congrès de Montréal from March 10 to 13 - Kickoff to the National Home Show, presented by RE/MAX

This is the first show with no maximum visitor capacity at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. "Two years ago, to the day, the National Home Show opened to the public for barely an hour before being forced to close its doors," says Jean Saad, Show Director. "It is highly symbolic to stage a return at the exact same time, at the exact same place, with almost as many exhibitors as in 2020."

"The National Home Show is the kick-off event for Palais des congrès de Montréal's general public events. After two years of restrictions, it is with great pleasure that we welcome the show, which is a must-attend event for renovation and decoration professionals, as well as a breath of fresh air for many Montrealers," said Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Aside from marking a symbolic return to Palais des congrès de Montréal, the National Home Show is the event where projects imagined during this long confinement will come to life, as well as a great kick-off for springtime improvements to your home. Don't miss out on the latest trends and best advice!

RE/MAX Québec is proud to present the National Home Show in Montreal

A real estate leader since 1982, the RE/MAX network brings together the most successful brokers, who close more transactions than brokers from any other banner! During the National Home Show, visitors will be able to visit the RE/MAX booth and purchase their ticket for a chance to win the Enfant Soleil home. Visit www.remax-quebec.com

JC PERREAULT

5,500 ft2 of high-end furniture and appliances!

JC Perreault is proud to participate in the Montreal National Home Show, with a booth measuring over 5,500 square feet. Its Espace Ambiance will be an exciting space, where you can discover the latest in high-end appliances, trendy furniture, and outdoor grills/cookers.

BONNEVILLE

Bonneville Homes is proud to present the Natur-Evo, the latest models in its popular Natur series. Visit a real-size model home throughout the four days of the National Home Show! You can also discover the latest pictures of the Bonneville 2022 Enfant Soleil home.

GAUTIER

For over sixty years, with passion and boldness, Gautier has been making furniture that is built to last. Their collection's French touch enjoys a worldwide reputation of quality furnishings for the entire home. During the Show, visitors will be invited to participate in the GAUTIER CONTEST for a chance to win $10,000 in furniture!

Useful informations

https://salonnationalhabitation.com/

2022 Schedule

Thursday 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Rates

Adults 16 $

Adults – online 14$

Seniors (60+) and students 13 $

Seniors (60+) and students– online 11$

Children (12 and under) FREE

By purchasing tickets online, visitors save $2, courtesy of the OACIQ

About Marketplace Events

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces 38 consumer home shows in the U.S., 16 in Canada as well as 9 local artisan shows. Each year, Marketplace Events' 63 combined events in 28 markets attract 20,000 exhibitors, 1.8 million visitors and 2.8 million unique virtual visitors. The company employs 150 people in 14 offices and its shows are among the most popular and longest running in North America. Marketplace Events' events include leading trade shows in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal, some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years.

MarketPlaceEvents.com



About Expo Media

Founded in 2006, EXPO MEDIA is a Montreal-based company specializing in the organization of consumer shows. EXPO MEDIA owns and produces the International Travel Trade Show and manages the Montreal National Home Show, the Ottawa Home and Garden Show, the Ottawa Fall Home Show, the Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show as well as the Montreal HomeExpo and Fall HomeExpo shows, both owned by Marketplace Events.

ExpoMediaInc.com

