Applications are now open to become one of 13 selected youth changemakers in Canada given the opportunity to have their sustainability efforts amplified on a national and global scale, participate in leadership development workshops and attend the global One Young World Summit Montréal, 2024

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada announced the official launch of the Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada (Eureka Fellowship) – an initiative that aims to identify, spotlight, and amplify the incredible impact of 13 inspiring youth changemakers from across the country focused on tackling some of Canada's and/or the planet's biggest sustainability challenges. Selected applicants will be formally announced in May and will receive full support to attend the One Young World Summit Montréal, 2024 taking place from September 18-21, 2024, where they will engage in mentorship, knowledge-sharing and capacity building opportunities that support and accelerate the positive change they are making.

The One Young World (OYW) Summit is an annual global event that connects the world's most impactful youth leaders to create a better, more sustainable and equitable world. With a focus on developing the next generation of leaders, OYW brings together representatives from more than 190 countries and 250 organizations to address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity (e.g., peace and reconciliation, climate emergency, food crisis, education and health inequality, and mental health, etc.).

"At AstraZeneca, we believe that our future depends on healthy people, a healthy society, and a healthy planet," says Gaby Bourbara, President, AstraZeneca Canada. "We also believe in the power of individuals to make a big difference when it comes to tackling some of the most pressing sustainability challenges of our time – from climate and biodiversity loss, to health equity, health system resilience, and inclusion and diversity. This is why we're announcing our commitment to supporting the next generation of sustainability leaders in Canada."

Youth living in Canada between the ages of 18 to 30* – who are actively working to make a positive impact in one of three key sustainability areas (access to healthcare & health equity, environmental protection & climate action, or diversity, equity & inclusion, including gender equality) are strongly encouraged to apply to join other youth sustainability leaders in the Eureka Fellowship. Selected delegates will receive full funding to attend the One Young World Summit, participate in exclusive programming in the lead up to, during, and following the Summit, and benefit from invaluable mentorship opportunities to accelerate their initiatives.

"We are thrilled that the search has officially begun to find the brightest young minds in Canada who are passionate about making a positive difference for people, society and the planet," says Anjum Sultana, Director of Youth Leadership and Policy Advocacy at Plan International Canada. "We define our ideal delegate as a determined optimist: a young leader who embodies the spirit of positive change and continues to persevere until we are all equal. The opportunity to attend the 2024 One Young World Summit and become a lifelong member of the One Young World Ambassador Community will connect delegates with other like-minded, inspiring individuals who don't merely dream – they act."

The Eureka Fellowship is a joint national program with a shared commitment to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and healthy planet. The fellowship seeks to identify and connect a diverse team of youth leaders who have a passion for local and global issues and proven impact in the areas of increasing access to healthcare & health equity, supporting environmental protection & climate action, or championing diversity, equity & inclusion.

Applications for the Eureka Fellowship are now open and close at 11:59 p.m. EST on April 23, 2024. Selections will be made and fellows notified by May 2024.

Visit the One Young World website for the Eureka Fellowship official application and selection criteria.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business whose innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. The company's core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM); Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies. AstraZeneca employs more than 1,650 people across Canada and recently announced a major expansion of its research footprint in Mississauga – including the expansion of its existing AstraZeneca R&D Hub and the creation of a new Alexion Development Hub for Rare Diseases. AstraZeneca was very recently recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and a Greater Toronto Top Employer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.astrazeneca.ca.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries.

We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists and will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

Visit plancanada.ca for more information.

About One Young World

One Young World is the global community for young leaders. Its mission is to create a fair, sustainable future for all, by developing young leaders who are taking action to solve the world's big challenges. It builds young leaders' expertise, elevates their profiles and inspires them to increase their impact.

One Young World offers an unrivalled platform to affect change at a global level. With a network of more than 13,700 Ambassadors, innovative initiatives led by the One Young World community have directly impacted 41.56 million people globally since 2010. For every $1 invested, One Young World Ambassadors deliver $16 of social value.

Its annual Summit brings together the brightest young leaders from every country and sector who are working to accelerate social impact across the globe. Delegates from 190+ countries are counselled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders such as President Mary Robinson, Dr Jane Goodall, and Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, amongst many other global figures.

*Youth eligible for the Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada must be between 18 to 30 years of age at the time of application. (Plan International Canada, AstraZeneca Canada)

For further information:

Corporate Communication

AstraZeneca Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE AstraZeneca Canada Inc.