Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. named as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for the sixth consecutive year

MARKHAM, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. has been recognized on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the sixth year in a row. The Institute honours employers across the country who create and foster exemplary workplaces. Astellas ranked 38 among the Canadian organizations in the 1000+ Employees category. The company's overall ranking is fourth amongst biotechnology/pharmaceutical companies. This recognition as a Best Workplace™ in Canada comes in addition to Astellas recently being named a Best Workplaces™ for Women for the sixth consecutive year.

"We are exceptionally proud of our Astellas Canada team, and especially this year, for the continued resilience, passion and dedication they've shown toward serving and delivering value to our customers and their patients," said Frank Stramaglia, General Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada. "We work tirelessly to cultivate a unique and positive culture, but the designation truly belongs to our employees who are the foundation of our success, and who help make Astellas Pharma Canada a great place to work every day."

The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third comes from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"Continuing to be recognized on the list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada is hugely rewarding as the recognition comes from the feedback of our employees," said Adele Zita, Director of Human Resources, Astellas Pharma Canada. "There are many reasons why we are a great place to work, but I believe our people-centric culture and commitment to patients is what truly sets us apart. We see this come to life through our emphasis on employee professional development, recognition programs, supporting employee social engagement initiatives and resource groups, paid volunteer opportunities, and a strong commitment to giving back to the community."

This year's list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada captured the experience and sentiment of over 82,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

About Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., headquartered in Markham, ON, is a Canadian affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc. In Canada, Astellas has an intense commercial focus on three therapeutic areas – Oncology, Immunology and Urology. In 2020, the company was featured on the Great Place to Work® Institute's list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada, and the lists for Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back, for Inclusion, in Healthcare, in Ontario, and for Women. For more information about Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., please visit www.astellas.com/ca. You can also find us on Twitter at @AstellasCA or LinkedIn at Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

