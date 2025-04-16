FSRA implements temporary measures allowing adjusters to process insurance claims more quickly

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) is implementing temporary measures to help insurers in the province process the high volume of claims being submitted in the wake of the recent ice storm in central and eastern Ontario, including Orillia and Peterborough.

FSRA wants to ensure that consumers' claims are adjusted and processed as quickly as possible.

The temporary measures will allow:

Ontario insurers to use the services of employees of affiliated insurers

insurers to use the services of employees of affiliated insurers Licensed adjusting firms to use claims adjusters with licences outside of Ontario

These measures will be in effect until July 4, 2025.

