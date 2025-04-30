Assets from Global Leader in Audiovisual and Entertainment Technology Go to Auction on May 8

-- Tiger Group sale features used and new audiovisual products and other excess assets as Solotech relocates from its 280,000-square-foot facility in Montreal.

MONTREAL, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- A Tiger Group online auction on May 8 features excess AV gear from Solotech.

"Tiger Group is extremely pleased to announce that we have been chosen to serve Solotech as the company moves out of its 280,000-square-foot facility in Montreal," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The auction includes large quantities of used and new AV gear and inventory. This is an incredible time for auction buyers to purchase assets in the secondary market in the face of the changing landscape with tariffs."

Bidding for the timed, online auction opens on Thursday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT), and closes on Thursday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).

The assets available on offer include moving and LED Lights, projectors, consoles, switchers, speaker audio, wireless equipment, cables, curtains and thousands of brand-new soft goods.

Barco, Blackmagic Design, Bose, Bosch, Clay Paky, ETC, Digidesign, Martin and Sennheiser are among the many brands represented in the sale, which is being conducted in Canadian dollars.

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT) at Solotech's Montreal facility.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/global-leader-in-audiovisual-and-entertainment-technology-montreal/

About Solotech

Founded over 45 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual technologies, with 20 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in live productions and systems integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs nearly 2,000 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Frankfurt, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saguenay, Halifax, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

