-Sell-off discounts available at 217 locations in sale conducted by Tiger Group

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Discounts of up to 40 percent off are available on all merchandise at 217 Ricki's Fashions, cleo Fashions and Bootlegger Clothing stores across Canada in a major store-closing and inventory sell-off sale conducted by Tiger Group.

The sale event comes as specialty fashion retailer Comark Holdings, Inc. ("Comark") explores go-forward possibilities for all three brands. Comark, together with its Ricki's, cleo and Bootlegger banners, commenced proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") on January 7.

"Bootlegger, Ricki's and cleo offer highly sought-after, dynamic fashionwear at a great value," said Tiger Group Executive Managing Director Bradley W. Snyder. "This sale represents a rare opportunity for shoppers. Come early for the best selections. These sales will last for a limited time only."

Goods are still in transit to these stores, Snyder added. "We have plenty of new merchandise arriving daily," he said, "so shoppers will see a constantly evolving selection of dynamic fashions."

Initial discounts on all merchandise run from 25 to 40 percent off the original ticketed price. The 221 stores, some of which are cobranded, are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Founded in 1939, Ricki's carries brands such as Pieces, Only and Vera Moda, with categories that include:

Shirts, blouses, tees, tanks, sweaters, cardigans, blazers, coats, jackets

Pants, jeans, leggings, crops, capris, skirts, shorts

Jumpsuits, rompers, dresses (maxi, midi, short, mini)

Sleepwear

Shapewear

Earrings, necklaces, bracelets, scarves, hats, beanies, gloves, mittens, sunglasses, socks, tights, bags, purses and other accessories

cleo, which launched in 1979, offers a similarly wide array of fashions and accessories. The specialty retailer is known for its focus on work wear for women, with a comprehensive offering of sizes and one of the largest petite selections in Canada.

Bootlegger was founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1971 and has sold millions of pairs of men's and women's jeans and items of elevated, everyday clothing. The brand is known for its "devotion to innovation in design, fabric and washes and to providing everything that goes with jeans."

At all three brands, points, gift cards, returns and exchanges will not be accepted starting Friday, January 17. Ricki's Fashions store locations can be found here, cleo Fashions locations can be found here, and Bootlegger Clothing locations can be found here.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

