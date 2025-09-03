Swissport's hospitality brand, Aspire Executive Lounges, has opened its latest airport lounge at YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in partnership with American Express. Capturing Montreal's renowned culinary excellence and distinctive design aesthetic, the lounge provides a premium experience for passengers flying through the domestic terminal.

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Aspire Executive Lounges, the hospitality brand of Swissport International, has announced the opening of its latest airport lounge at YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in partnership with American Express (Amex).

This marks the first common-use lounge to open in the airport's domestic jetty and is also the first Amex co-branded lounge in Canada, offering eligible Cardmembers priority access, as well as unique activations and experiences throughout the year.

Aspire Executive Lounges and American Express unveil co-branded lounge at YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

Designed by Montreal-based architectural design firm, Artesa, and featuring artwork from Montreal-born, internationally renowned photographer, Nicolas Ruel, the lounge spans 3,700 square feet including 100 seats across dining & bar areas, lounge space, workstations and private booths - maximizing comfort and functionality for passengers.

"We are excited to announce the grand opening of our new airport lounge in Montreal, in conjunction with Amex. This further highlights our commitment to elevating the guest experience, with an offering that showcases the best of the city while also providing guests with the space they need – whether that's to work or relax – as they continue their journey." says David Collyer, Global Senior Vice President of Executive Lounges at Swissport International.

"At American Express, we're dedicated to delivering exceptional and rewarding travel experiences at every touchpoint. Partnering with Aspire on the opening of this new lounge is an exciting milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to provide Cardmembers with elevated access and a more seamless travel journey," adds Kim Kuzmak, Vice President of Lifestyle Benefits, Partnerships and Brand at American Express Canada.

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to welcome this new Aspire Amex lounge, which offers departing travellers from YUL a unique new experience," said Philippe Stas, ADM's Vice President, Services, Commercial and Innovation. "Thanks to our partners Aspire and American Express, this new space, with its design and food imbued with the Montréalité so dear to ADM, will enhance the level of service offered in the domestic zone at YUL and reinforce our commitment to providing passengers with a welcome worthy of the greatest international airports."

The lounge will be open daily from 5am – 9pm, offering guests a chance to sit back and relax with table-seat dining and a dedicated Grab n' Go service. The food and beverage selection features specialty coffee by Café Saint-Henri and Lavazza, signature cocktails by Montreal's renowned Cloakroom Bar, beverages from a range of local and international partners and showcasing local products such as artisanal charcuterie from the renowned Montreal butcher shop Édouard et Léo, bagels from the famous St-Viateur, and much more on our menu.

Capturing Montreal's renowned culinary excellence and distinctive design aesthetic, the lounge embraces an intimate boutique hotel ambiance to provide a relaxing and sophisticated experience for guests.

Aspire Executive Lounges, one of the world's leading airport hospitality brands, welcomes around six million guests annually. Our lounge portfolio includes not only the flagship Aspire Executive Lounges but also partnerships with major airline lounges, alliance lounges, bank and credit card lounges, delivering a world-class experience to travellers around the globe.

ABOUT ASPIRE EXECUTIVE LOUNGES

Aspire Executive Lounges (Aspire) is one of the world's leading airport hospitality brands. With over 35 years airport hospitality experience, our goal is to elevate the guest experience and ensure passengers feel welcome, relaxed and energised within our lounges.

Aspire welcomes around six million guests annually. The lounge portfolio includes not only the flagship Aspire Executive Lounges but also partnerships with major airline lounges, alliance lounges, bank and credit card lounges, with a confirmed 2025 network of 100 lounges globally.

Aspire is the hospitality brand of Swissport International AG, a leading provider of aviation services including airport ground services and air cargo handling.

For more information about Aspire Executive Lounges visit: executivelounges.com and connect with us on our social channels: facebook and instagram.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

[email protected]