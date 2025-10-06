Amex Canada Ranks No. 1 Among Credit Card Issuers and the American Express Cobalt Card Ranks No. 1 Among Credit Cards with an Annual Fee in the J.D. Power 2025 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - American Express Canada ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power 2025 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction StudySM in the 'Credit Card Issuers' and the 'Annual Fee Card' categories. This is the second year in a row that the American Express Cobalt Card has been recognized as the best credit card with an annual fee by J.D. Power. Earlier this year, J.D. Power also recognized American Express Canada for the No. 1 Credit Card Mobile app.

"Throughout our 175-year legacy at American Express, we have continuously evolved and innovated to meet and exceed our Cardmembers' expectations, keeping them at the heart of everything we do," said Brett Mooney, President & CEO, American Express Canada. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional Membership experience by focusing on the rewards, benefits and experiences that suit the lifestyles of our Cardmembers."

The J.D. Power study evaluates cardholder satisfaction with their primary credit card issuer across seven key factors. American Express claimed the number one spot in four factors: rewards earning, benefits, customer service, and credit card terms. The American Express Cobalt Card achieved the highest score in its segment across six factors: rewards earning, customer service, account management, benefits, new account, and credit card terms.

These awards are a reflection of the sustained investment American Express is making to provide exceptional Cardmember benefits, including:

Rich and Flexible Rewards on select Cards: Exceptional rewards on travel, dining, and everyday lifestyle spending, with flexible redemption options. For example, the American Express Cobalt Card offers 5x the points on eligible eats and drinks and 2x the points on eligible gas, transit and rideshare.

Exceptional rewards on travel, dining, and everyday lifestyle spending, with flexible redemption options. For example, the American Express Cobalt Card offers 5x the points on eligible eats and drinks and 2x the points on eligible gas, transit and rideshare. Enhanced Travel Benefits and Partner offers for Platinum Cardmembers: Premium travel benefits through Fine Hotels + Resorts and unique benefits at Toronto Pearson International Airport, including access to the Priority Security Lane. Extensive lounge access through The Global Lounge Collection, highlighted by the recent launch of the Aspire Amex Lounge at Montreal Trudeau Airport. Platinum Cardmembers are also eligible for valuable offers from Instacart, Holt Renfrew and more.

Premium travel benefits through Fine Hotels + Resorts and unique benefits at Toronto Pearson International Airport, including access to the Priority Security Lane. Extensive lounge access through The Global Lounge Collection, highlighted by the recent launch of the Aspire Amex Lounge at Montreal Trudeau Airport. Platinum Cardmembers are also eligible for valuable offers from Instacart, Holt Renfrew and more. Priority Entertainment Access for Cardmembers: Early access to concerts, events and ticket sales through Front Of The Line and on-site benefits at priority music venues including Budweiser Stage, Rogers Stadium and History.

Early access to concerts, events and ticket sales through Front Of The Line and on-site benefits at priority music venues including Budweiser Stage, Rogers Stadium and History. Travel Coverage on select Cards: A variety of travel coverages on select Cards. Certain limitations, exclusions and restrictions apply.

ABOUT J.D. POWER

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

