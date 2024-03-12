Ascend taps Snetor Group for Latin America and medical engineered materials distribution in Europe

HOUSTON, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today that it will expand its relationship with international plastics and chemicals distributor Snetor. Snetor will distribute its polyamide-based engineered materials in Latin America, as well as Ascend's HiDura® MED portfolio for medical applications in Europe.

This marks Ascend's first distribution agreement in Latin America since acquiring its compounding site in San José Iturbide, Mexico in 2022.

Snetor now carries Ascend's Vydyne®, Starflam®, HiDura and ReDefyne™ PA66, PA610 and PA612 resins and engineered materials in Europe and Latin America.

"Snetor shares our commitment to premium products and sustainable solutions," said Lourdes (Lulu) Alvarez, Ascend's country managing director for Mexico. "Having the right distribution partner with a keen technical focus is critical to ensuring that each customer gets the best possible material to address their needs."

Snetor has been active in the distribution of plastic raw materials (from polymers commodities to engineering plastics) and chemicals in Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The group operates in over 100 countries with a varied customer base of converters.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Ascend," said Emmanuel Aubourg, Snetor Group's CEO. "The combination of our respective expertise and our two well-known brands in our markets will enable us to offer a complete and premium range of polyamides in several key markets."

Snetor will be launching the availability of HiDura MED resins in Europe at Medical Technology UK on March 13-14 in Coventry, UK.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About Snetor Group

The Snetor Group, founded in 1981, is a major player in the distribution of plastics and chemical products worldwide. Its innovative, efficient and committed strategy has made it a leader in Latin America, Europe, Africa & Middle East. The Group is now one of the most influential plastics distributors in these markets.

With more than 450 employees, the group has consolidated sales of almost 2 billion euros in 2023.

More information : www.snetor.com / LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/company/snetor

