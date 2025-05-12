Ascend begins production of high-purity acrylonitrile

HOUSTON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today the production of high-purity acrylonitrile at its Chocolate Bayou plant in Alvin, Texas, after the installation and commissioning of new purification equipment.

"We're excited to provide our high-purity acrylonitrile into new end-markets and support technologies that drive innovation and sustainability," said Alex Mihut, vice president of performance chemicals at Ascend. "This advancement not only strengthens our product portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to delivering essential materials that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry."

Acrylonitrile is used to make a variety of polymers and synthetic rubbers. High-purity acrylonitrile has applications in aerospace, renewable energy technologies and healthcare. Ascend's equipment was funded in part through a contract with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of vital raw materials for the domestic production of nitrile rubber gloves.

"This is a significant milestone in this site's 63-year history," said Scott Van Wagener, senior site director of the Chocolate Bayou plant. "We continue to invest in technologies that grow our site and support our customers' growth."

Besides high-purity acrylonitrile, Ascend will further expand capabilities in Chocolate Bayou to include acetonitrile production. Acetonitrile is primarily used in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the materials used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Contact: Osama Khalifa

+1 832-963-1347, [email protected]

