ASC warns public about investing in Natural Shores Rum Cay marketed by Mark Christopher Miller, Kelly William Kiser, and Falcon Energy & Development

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - A recent Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) investigation has raised serious concerns about Natural Shores Rum Cay, an alleged real estate investment scheme targeting wealthy investors. In an effort to protect potential investors, the ASC is warning the public about this scheme.

Mark Christopher Miller and Kelly William Kiser, both in their 50s, are believed to be promoting Natural Shores Rum Cay as an elite real estate investment opportunity on the island of Rum Cay, Bahamas. Following attempts by the ASC to verify claims being made by these promoters with relevant third parties, the ASC has identified multiple claims that are false or highly exaggerated, including:

Purported business partnerships with legitimate international corporations.

Statements indicating specific law firms had been engaged in the project.

Assertions that a $30 million villa is ready to view.

villa is ready to view. Claims that a "seawater to hydrogen" technology would power the project.

Natural Shores Rum Cay has been promoted through two websites https://rumcayns.com/ and https://www.rumcayltd.com/, as well as an affiliate company, Falcon Energy & Development, also known as FEAD.LLC.

Miller, originally from Alberta, Canada, is believed to be based in Prague, Czech Republic. Kiser, who may also go by Charles Gregor, is originally from California, United States, but appears to now spend time between Vienna, Austria and Prague, Czech Republic. Neither Miller nor Kiser are believed to have a current presence in Alberta but Miller may have contacts in the province.

The ASC is warning Albertans to exercise extreme caution if they have been in contact with Miller or Kiser in connection with Natural Shores Rum Cay or Falcon Energy & Development. None of the parties are registered with the ASC or any other securities regulators in Canada to deal or advise in securities.

Investors are strongly encouraged to visit CheckFirst.ca and to:

Learn the red flags of fraud .

. Check the National Registration Search to ensure the individual or firm selling an investment is registered to deal or advise in securities.

Check the CSA Investor Alerts, Disciplined List and Cease Trade Orders to ensure the individual or firm selling the investment opportunity isn't considered an investor risk, or the subject of disciplinary or enforcement actions.

For further information: Please contact: For Media Inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488