ASC to host webinar regarding Energizing Alberta's Capital Market consultation

CALGARY, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is hosting a webinar to further explore the ideas raised in Consultation Paper 11-701 Energizing Alberta's Capital Market. This Consultation Paper is seeking input on steps the ASC can take to enhance access to capital for Alberta businesses and enhance investment opportunities for investors, while still ensuring appropriate investor protection.

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 18 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. and will include a panel discussion regarding some of the pros and cons of the ideas presented in the Consultation Paper.

Panelists Ryan Clements (Moderator) Assistant Professor, Chair in Business Regulation Law, University of Calgary and Consultant, New Economy, Alberta Securities Commission

Craig Skauge President, Olympia Trust Company and Executive Vice President and Director, Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Will Van Horne Founder, Socium Law

Denise Weeres Director, New Economy, Alberta Securities Commission

For further information and to register for the webinar, please visit the ASC's website at albertasecurities.com. Please register by end-of-day Tuesday, September 17.

Market participants are also reminded that input on the Consultation Paper must be shared with the ASC on or before this Friday, September 20. Input can be provided by completing our survey or by emailing new.economy@asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

