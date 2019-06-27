ASC sanctions Vernon Ray Fauth for perpetrating a fraud on investors

CALGARY, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has sanctioned Vernon Ray Fauth, from Calgary, for breaching the Securities Act (Alberta) in connection with the sale of investments in Espoir Capital Corporation (Espoir). An ASC panel previously determined that Fauth illegally dealt in securities of Espoir, made misrepresentations to Espoir investors and perpetrated a fraud on investors.

The ASC panel ordered Fauth to pay an administrative penalty of $400,000, a disgorgement order of $2,585,414.87 and investigation and hearing costs of $250,000. It also ordered an array of permanent market access bans that prohibit Fauth from:

trading in or purchasing any security or derivative, and from relying on any exemptions contained in Alberta securities laws;

securities laws; becoming or acting as a director or officer (or both) of any issuer or other specified entity; and

acting in a management or consultative capacity in connection with activities in the securities market.

This sanctions decision is available on the ASC website at albertasecurities.com.

