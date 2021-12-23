ASC issues written decision regarding Bison Acquisition Corp. applications

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - An Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) panel has issued its written decision providing its reasons for the oral ruling it made on July 12, 2021 regarding applications brought in June 2021 by Bison Acquisition Corp. and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Exchange Limited Partnership, Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation. The applications related to competing proposals to acquire IPL by Brookfield and Pembina. The hearing of the applications was held on Friday, July 9, 2021.

With a view to protecting the market and the integrity of IPL shareholders' choice between Brookfield's and Pembina's competing proposals for IPL, the panel issued numerous orders in the public interest.

For further information, the written decision and oral ruling are both available at albertasecurities.com.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Hilary McMeekin, Director, Communications & Investor Education, 403.592-8186; For Investor Inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488

Related Links

http://www.albertasecurities.com

