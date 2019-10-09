ASC issues Interim Order against Logan Keith Shaw

CALGARY, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued an Interim Order against Logan Keith Shaw.

The Interim Order requires Shaw to cease trading in all securities and prohibits him from using exemptions contained in Alberta securities laws, engaging in investor relations activities, acting as a promoter, acting in a management or consultative capacity in connection with activities in the securities market, and acting as an officer or director of any issuer.

The panel noted that Staff of the ASC issued a Notice of Hearing in February 2018 against Shaw and 1681502 Alberta Ltd. and that the hearing into the allegations has been adjourned due to Shaw's circumstances. No new hearing dates are currently scheduled.

The Interim Order takes effect immediately and remains in effect until any proceeding arising from the Notice of Hearing is finally determined or otherwise concluded.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing and the Interim Order can be found on the ASC website at www.albertasecurities.com.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Curt Boechler, Senior Communications Advisor, 403.835.1263; For Investor Inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488

Related Links

http://www.albertasecurities.com

