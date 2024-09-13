AS PARLIAMENTARIANS RETURN TO THE HILL, WORKERS ARE DEMANDING BETTER

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - As Parliament resumes on Monday, Canada's unions are calling on the federal government to take immediate action to address the urgent needs of workers across Canada. CLC President Bea Bruske is available to discuss the critical issues facing workers and the concrete steps needed to build a fairer and more inclusive economy.

The CLC is urging the government to focus on job security, healthcare, and affordability to ensure that workers and their families can thrive.

"A strong economy starts with a strong workforce. For too many working families, the cost of living, the cracks in the health care system and inadequate social supports have become unsustainable," said CLC President, Bea Bruske. "It's time for the government to put workers first and ensure they get their fair share".

What: Comment on workers' demands for Parliament's return



When: By arrangement



Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected] / 613-526-7426