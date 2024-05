ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

WINNIPEG, MB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 23, 2024 (the "Meeting").

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 58,971,142, representing 55.15% of Artis's outstanding units.

Each of the nominees for election as trustee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 17, 2024, was elected as trustee of Artis for the ensuing year to hold office from the close of the Meeting until the close of the next annual meeting of unitholders. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Heather-Anne Irwin 56,040,714 95.87 2,415,018 4.13 Samir Manji 57,699,190 98.71 756,542 1.29 Jacqueline Moss 56,109,354 95.99 2,346,378 4.01 Ben Rodney 55,180,933 94.40 3,274,799 5.60 Mike Shaikh 55,586,860 95.09 2,868,872 4.91 Lis Wigmore 56,038,313 95.86 2,417,419 4.14

All other matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated April 17, 2024, were approved by a majority of unitholders, including fixing the number of trustees at six, the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the REIT and the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Artis's Sedar+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

For further information: please contact Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.