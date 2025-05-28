ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

WINNIPEG, MB, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 27, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 67,052,834, representing 67.76% of Artis's outstanding units.

Each of the nominees for election as trustee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 15, 2025, was elected as trustee of Artis for the ensuing year to hold office from the close of the Meeting until the close of the next annual meeting of unitholders. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Heather-Anne Irwin 63,876,922 96.35 2,422,359 3.65 Samir Manji 65,987,962 99.53 311,319 0.47 Jacqueline Moss 63,982,391 96.51 2,316,890 3.49 Ben Rodney 66,025,955 99.59 273,326 0.41 Mike Shaikh 63,866,686 96.33 2,432,595 3.67 Lis Wigmore 63,845,898 96.30 2,453,383 3.70

All other matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated April 15, 2025, were approved by a majority of unitholders, including fixing the number of trustees at six, the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the REIT and the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Artis's Sedar+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

