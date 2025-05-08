ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WINNIPEG, MB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) (TSX: AX.PR.E) (TSX: AX.PR.I) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The first quarter results in this press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts or otherwise noted.

"During the first quarter we continued to make progress towards our goal of reducing overall leverage and strengthening the balance sheet," said Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis. "We sold two industrial and two retail properties in Canada for $70.5 million, and continued to use our normal course issuer bid to repurchase our units at a weighted-average price per unit of $7.58, a significant discount to our net asset value per unit of $13.76. We were able to maintain a conservative debt to gross book value of 39.2% at March 31, 2025, compared to 40.2% at December 31, 2024. We will continue to monetize assets opportunistically to enhance our liquidity while also exploring opportunities to harness the dry powder on our balance sheet. Given the nature of our strategy, we continue to expect our income (and as a result, our FFO and AFFO metrics) to be lumpy from one quarter to the next. Ultimately, we believe that the successful execution of our strategy will provide long-term sustainability with our current distribution. We look forward to providing further updates as we continue to pursue opportunities that are aligned with our long-term objective of growing net asset value per unit and maximizing value for our unitholders."

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Activity

Disposed of two industrial and two retail properties located in Canada for an aggregate sale price of $70.5 million .

for an aggregate sale price of . Entered into an unconditional agreement to sell a retail property located in Canada for a sale price of $4.8 million , which closed subsequent to the end of the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Utilized the NCIB to purchase 1,825,666 common units at a weighted-average price of $7.58 and 45,400 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $20.74 .

and 45,400 preferred units at a weighted-average price of . Reported NAV per Unit (1) of $13.76 at March 31, 2025 , compared to $13.75 at December 31, 2024 .

of at , compared to at . Improved Total Debt to GBV (1) to 39.2% at March 31, 2025 , compared to 40.2% at December 31, 2024 .

to 39.2% at , compared to 40.2% at . Reported total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) of 7.0 at March 31, 2025 , compared to 6.2 at December 31, 2024 .

of 7.0 at , compared to 6.2 at . Improved Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio (1) to 2.33 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.92 for the first quarter of 2024.

Financial and Operational

Same Property NOI (1) in Canadian dollars for the first quarter of 2025 increased 4.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

in Canadian dollars for the first quarter of 2025 increased 4.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Reported portfolio occupancy of 87.1% (89.1% including commitments) at March 31, 2025 , compared to 88.2% at December 31, 2024 .

, compared to 88.2% at . Renewals totalling 122,760 square feet and new leases totalling 65,178 square feet commenced during the first quarter of 2025.

Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2025 increased 4.0%.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

The REIT's balance sheet metrics are as follows:



March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024











Total investment properties $ 2,316,081

$ 2,372,878 NAV per unit (1) 13.76

13.75 Total Debt to GBV (1) 39.2 %

40.2 % Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) 7.0

6.2 Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio (1) 2.33

2.47

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

At March 31, 2025, Artis had $26.3 million of cash on hand and $311.0 million available on its revolving credit facilities. Under the terms of the secured credit facilities, the REIT must maintain certain financial covenants which limit the total borrowing capacity of the credit facilities. At December 31, 2024, the total borrowing capacity of the secured credit facilities was limited to $518.5 million.

Liquidity and capital resources may be impacted by financing activities, portfolio acquisition, disposition and development activities or debt repayments occurring subsequent to March 31, 2025.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS



Three months ended March 31,

$000's, except per unit amounts 2025

2024 % Change









Revenue $ 62,302

$ 80,420 (22.5) % Net operating income 31,167

43,557 (28.4) % Net income (loss) 11,427

(7,121) (260.5) % Total comprehensive income 10,638

21,942 (51.5) % Distributions per common unit 0.15

0.15 — %









FFO (1) $ 17,535

$ 26,467 (33.7) % FFO per unit - diluted (1) 0.17

0.24 (29.2) % FFO payout ratio (1) 88.2 %

62.5 % 25.7 %









AFFO (1) $ 8,735

$ 14,578 (40.1) % AFFO per unit - diluted (1) 0.09

0.13 (30.8) % AFFO payout ratio (1) 166.7 %

115.4 % 51.3 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

Artis reported portfolio occupancy of 87.1% (89.1% including commitments) at March 31, 2025, compared to 88.2% at December 31, 2024. Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2025 increased 4.0%.

Artis's portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 44.4% of gross leasable area expiring in 2029 or later. Information about Artis's lease expiry profile is as follows:



Current

vacancy

Monthly

tenants

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029 & later

Total

portfolio































Expiring square footage 12.8 %

0.5 %

9.5 %

13.4 %

8.8 %

10.6 %

44.4 %

100.0 % In-place rents N/A

N/A

$ 17.28

$ 16.58

$ 15.98

$ 16.42

$ 17.28

$ 16.94 Market rents N/A

N/A

$ 16.27

$ 15.79

$ 15.56

$ 15.33

$ 16.35

$ 16.05

UPCOMING WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call with management will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET). In order to participate, please dial 1-437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

Alternatively, you may access the simultaneous webcast by following the link from our website at https://www.artisreit.com/investor-link/conference-calls/. Prior to the webcast, you may follow the link to confirm you have the right software and system requirements.

If you cannot participate on Friday, May 9, 2025, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering passcode 24883#. The replay will be available until Monday, June 9, 2025. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and will be accessible for 90 days.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the timing and amount of distributions and the future financial position, business strategy, potential acquisitions and dispositions, plans and objectives of Artis. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "outlook", "objective", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "projects", and similar expressions or variations of such words and phrases suggesting future outcomes or events, or which state that certain actions, events or results ''may'', ''would'', "should" or ''will'' occur or be achieved are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Artis believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Artis operates, treatment under governmental regulatory regimes, securities laws and tax laws, the ability of Artis and its service providers to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner, currency, exchange and interest rates, global economics and financial markets.

Artis is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to risks related to the strategy, real property ownership, overall investment portfolio, geographic concentration, current economic conditions, strategic initiatives, pandemics and other public health events, debt financing, interest rate fluctuations, foreign currency, tenants, specified investment flow-through rules, other tax-related factors, illiquidity, competition, reliance on key personnel, future property transactions, general uninsured losses, dependence on information technology systems, cyber security, environmental matters and climate change, land and air rights leases, public market, market price of common units, changes in legislation and investment eligibility, availability of cash flow, fluctuations in cash distributions, nature of units and legal rights attaching to units, preferred units, debentures, dilution, unitholder liability, failure to obtain additional financing, potential conflicts of interest, developments and trustees.

For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Artis's actual results to materially differ from current expectations, refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Artis's 2024 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" of Artis's Q1-25 MD&A, as well as Artis's other public filings, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Artis cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements and Artis assumes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or new circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOTICE WITH RESPECT TO NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES DISCLOSURE

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this Press Release are based on the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards" or "GAAP"). In addition, certain non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are commonly used by Canadian real estate investment trusts as an indicator of financial performance.

Non-GAAP measures and ratios include Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), FFO per Unit, AFFO per Unit, FFO Payout Ratio, AFFO Payout Ratio, NAV per Unit, Total Debt to GBV, Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio and Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes that these measures are helpful to investors because they are widely recognized measures of Artis's performance and provide a relevant basis for comparison among real estate entities.

These non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are not defined under IFRS Accounting Standards and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period, nor should any of these measures be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The above measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of Artis. Readers should be further cautioned that the above measures as calculated by Artis may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the Notice With Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure of Artis's Q1-25 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference herein, for further information (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or Artis's website at www.artisreit.com).

The reconciliation for each non-GAAP measure or ratio and other supplementary financial measures included in this Press Release is outlined below.

NAV per Unit



March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024







Unitholders' equity $ 1,558,425

$ 1,580,975 Less: face value of preferred equity (180,459)

(181,594)







NAV attributable to common unitholders 1,377,966

1,399,381







Total number of diluted units outstanding:





Common units 98,908,587

100,733,768 Restricted units 713,811

585,230 Deferred units 496,476

465,779









100,118,874

101,784,777







NAV per unit $ 13.76

$ 13.75

Total Debt to GBV



March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024







Total assets $ 2,711,807

$ 2,803,161 Add: accumulated depreciation 13,498

13,080







Gross book value 2,725,305

2,816,241







Secured mortgages and loans 661,724

681,650 Preferred shares liability 1,008

1,009 Carrying value of debentures 199,977

199,907 Credit facilities 204,597

250,480







Total debt $ 1,067,306

$ 1,133,046







Total debt to GBV 39.2 %

40.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio



Three months ended

March 31,

2025

2024







Net income (loss) $ 11,427

$ (7,121) Add (deduct):





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 5,633

6,389 Straight-line rent adjustments 59

(343) Depreciation of property and equipment 419

302 Net (income) loss from equity accounted investments (1,944)

22,506 Distributions from equity accounted investments 2,778

817 Interest expense 17,430

32,120 Strategic review expenses —

350 Expected credit loss on preferred investments 8,184

— Fair value (gain) loss on investment properties (7,096)

1,000 Fair value loss on financial instruments 1,188

1,022 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (17)

4,438 Income tax expense (recovery) 254

(1,432)







Adjusted EBITDA 38,315

60,048







Interest expense 17,430

32,120 Add (deduct):





Amortization of financing costs (999)

(813)







Adjusted interest expense $ 16,431

$ 31,307







Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio 2.33

1.92

Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024







Secured mortgages and loans $ 661,724

$ 681,650 Preferred shares liability 1,008

1,009 Carrying value of debentures 199,977

199,907 Credit facilities 204,597

250,480







Total debt 1,067,306

1,133,046







Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 38,315

45,516 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 153,260

182,064







Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 7.0

6.2

FFO and AFFO



Three months ended

March 31,

2025

2024







Net income (loss) $ 11,427

$ (7,121) Add (deduct):





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 5,633

6,389 Incremental leasing costs 338

461 Distributions on preferred shares treated as interest expense 66

62 Remeasurement component of unit-based compensation 288

(269) Strategic review expenses —

350 Expected credit loss on preferred investments 8,184

— Adjustments for equity accounted investments (527)

24,588 Fair value (gain) loss on investment properties (7,096)

1,000 Fair value loss on financial instruments 1,188

1,022 Realized gain on disposition of equity securities 1,192

234 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (17)

4,438 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 54

(1,443) Preferred unit distributions (3,195)

(3,244)







FFO $ 17,535

$ 26,467







Add (deduct):





Amortization of recoverable capital expenditures $ (1,425)

$ (1,719) Straight-line rent adjustments 59

(343) Non-recoverable property maintenance reserve (350)

(400) Leasing costs reserve (7,000)

(7,500) Adjustments for equity accounted investments (84)

(1,927)







AFFO $ 8,735

$ 14,578

FFO and AFFO Per Unit



Three months ended

March 31,

2025

2024







Basic units 100,127,194

107,907,667 Add:





Restricted units 499,981

510,650 Deferred units 496,239

361,441







Diluted units 101,123,414

108,779,758

FFO and AFFO per Unit



Three months ended

March 31,

2025

2024







FFO per unit:





Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.25 Diluted 0.17

0.24







AFFO per unit:





Basic $ 0.09

$ 0.14 Diluted 0.09

0.13

FFO and AFFO Payout Ratios



Three months ended

March 31,

2025

2024







Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 FFO per unit - diluted 0.17

0.24







FFO payout ratio 88.2 %

62.5 %







Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 AFFO per unit - diluted 0.09

0.13







AFFO payout ratio 166.7 %

115.4 %

ABOUT ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

For further information please contact: Samir Manji, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 204-947-1250. 600 - 220 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A5, T 204.947.1250, F 204.947.0453; www.artisreit.com; AX.UN on the TSX