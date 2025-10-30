The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is assembling leading physicians in Quebec to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in health care .

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - With the growing prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) in health care, the CMA is dedicating its Annual Symposium of Physician Leaders of Quebec to examining AI's impact on the medical profession and health care as a whole.

Taking place in Quebec City on Nov. 28, the event will provide a space for physicians to discuss the opportunities, limitations and ethical issues surrounding the use of AI in health care, as well as to explore how AI is already transforming medical practices, management and leadership.

"Physicians have to understand that learning to use artificial intelligence has an immense potential to ease administrative burden and maximize clinical benefits," says Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé, CMA francophone spokesperson and member of the board of directors.

Relevant topics for today's health care landscape

From diagnostics to administrative tasks, AI is already transforming health care.

Symposium attendees will have the chance to engage in thoughtful discussions around presentations on a variety of topics:

From Dr. Google to Dr. AI: Changes in Medical Practice

Projects That Are Anything but Virtual: Harnessing AI for Health Care

Professional Responsibility and Confidentiality in the Age of AI

Dreaming in AI to Prepare for the Future

Use or Be Used: How Physician Executives Will Be Challenged by AI

The CMA's Annual Symposium of Physician Leaders of Quebec will be held in French at the Centre des congrès de Québec on Nov. 28, 2025 without simultaneous interpretation. Members of the media are invited to register at cma.ca/2025symposium.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Media contact: Yuliya Arutyunyan, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, [email protected], 514-475-9732