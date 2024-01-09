LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - NASA is now targeting September 2025 as the new launch date for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission, which will see Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen become the first Canadian to fly around the Moon. For more information, visit our website.

See the NASA press release for the latest updates on the Artemis program and the Lunar Gateway.

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Website: https://asc-csa.gc.ca, Email: [email protected]