Arkfield Completes Final Transaction for Land Assembly in Toronto, Ontario

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Arkfield announced it has acquired the final parcel of land, completing the land assembly for Nipigon Tower, a high-rise residential condominium in Toronto. The property is strategically positioned in the bustling Yonge Steele node, steps away from the planned TTC subway expansion of line 1.

With Centrepoint Mall and an array of renowned retailers in walking distance, Nipigon will offer residents seamless access to a plethora of amenities. Nipigon solidifies Arkfield's foothold in North York, complementing existing condominium projects such as 6080 Yonge and Churchill on Yonge.

About Arkfield:

Arkfield is an integrated real estate group that owns, operates, and develops commercial and residential assets across Ontario. Arkfield actively manages its investments to deliver superior results on a risk-adjusted basis. Arkfield's real estate portfolio totals over 4.3 million square feet of residential density with an estimated completion value of $4.5 billion.

