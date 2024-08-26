Arkfield Acquires Office Building in Toronto Downtown Core

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Arkfield has completed the transaction to acquire 10 Lower Spadina, a property located on Toronto's waterfront. This acquisition is a key addition to Arkfield's income portfolio as the company continues to expand its presence in strategic urban areas.

10 Lower Spadina is a 7-story office building in the downtown core with long-term redevelopment potential. The property provides unobstructed views of Lake Ontario and is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing waterfront revitalization efforts, including the development of public spaces, cultural sites, and enhanced transit options.

About Arkfield

Arkfield is an integrated real estate group that owns, operates, and develops commercial and residential assets across Ontario. Arkfield actively manages its investments to deliver superior results on a risk-adjusted basis. Arkfield's real estate portfolio totals over 4.3 million square feet of residential density with an estimated completion value of $4.5 billion.

SOURCE Arkfield