Arkfield Acquires Townhouse Development Site in Richmond Hill

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Arkfield has acquired a 2.4-acre land in Richmond Hill for development of a new townhouse community. The site is approved for 44 townhouses and benefits from its prime location in Oak Ridges Moraine and proximity to Yonge Street.

The acquisition adds to Arkfield's growing portfolio of low-rise communities and reinforces the firm's focus on delivering family-oriented housing across the Greater Toronto Area.

About Arkfield

Arkfield is an integrated real estate group that owns, operates, and develops commercial and residential assets across Ontario. Arkfield actively manages its investments to deliver superior results on a risk-adjusted basis. Arkfield's real estate portfolio totals over 6.7 million square feet of residential density with an estimated completion value of $5.5 billion.

Aria Moghimi, [email protected]