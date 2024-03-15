Arkfield Acquires Commercial Asset in Newmarket, Ontario

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Arkfield announced it has completed the acquisition of Yonge Davis Centre in Newmarket, Ontario. The property is strategically located in a strong retail node at the intersection of Yonge Street and Davis Drive West, across from Upper Canada Mall. With several major national and local tenants, Yonge Davis Centre offers an array of amenities to the area's growing population.

Yonge Davis Centre is a stabilized income-generating asset with over 50,000 square feet of leasable area and a diversified tenant profile in the services, retail, and food industries. Situated on 4.6 acres of land in the centre of York Region, the property offers promising potential for future expansion and long-term growth.

About Arkfield

Arkfield is an integrated real estate group that owns, operates, and develops commercial and residential assets across Ontario. Arkfield actively manages its investments to deliver superior results on a risk-adjusted basis. Arkfield's real estate portfolio totals over 3.8 million square feet of residential density with an estimated completion value of $4.0 billion.

For further information: Arkfield Contact: 647-242-9869, Email: [email protected]