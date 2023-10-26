Canac becomes first North American retailer to partner with ARISTID Retail Technology, a global leader in promotional communications technology

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - ARISTID Retail Technology today announced that Canac, the Quebec City-based home renovation retailer, has selected ARISTID's Omnipublish platform to power all its back-end promotional workflows. The Omnipublish platform has enabled Canac to communicate more effectively with the customer by transforming the software infrastructure it uses to produce their weekly flyers.

With Omnipublish, Canac can now efficiently and cost-effectively manage the creation of promotional content for publication on any channel, including its choice of digital publication platforms like popular e-flyer websites and mobile applications used by today's shopper. This is an important new capability in the context of changing consumer expectations and evolving regulatory realities based on the environmental footprint of traditional channels like paper circulars.

Canac has been on the forefront of innovation in the field of promotional communications, becoming the first Canadian retailer to successfully transition to fully digital distribution. Due to its forward-thinking, Canac transitioned to digital publication as early as March of 2020, as the COVID-19 lockdowns were first announced.

"ARISTID Retail Technology is particularly proud to sign an innovative retailer like Canac as our first North American client. This points the way ahead to additional exciting opportunities this side of the Atlantic", stated Rodolphe Bonnasse, CEO of ARISTID Retail Technology.

Patrick Delisle, Director of Marketing for Canac, said "After going live with fully-digital flyer publication a few years ago, we wanted to modernise our back-end promotional workflows to get to a very high level of operational efficiency, and we achieved that using ARISTID's Omnipublish platform."

Mr. Bonnasse and Mr. Delisle will share the stage on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Conseil québecois du commerce de détail (CQCD) annual conference Hop! 2023, during a panel discussion entitled Regulatory issues and the digitization of promotional offers.

For additional information:

Christopher Young, Director of Business Development for North America, [email protected], 514-375-0742

Learn more about how ARISTID Retail Technology is revolutionizing the promotional communications landscape.

About Omnipublish

Omnipublish is an industrial-grade software cloud platform enabling automated generation of promotional offer content and data synchronization and connectivity with other mission-critical software tools. It constitutes a modern back-end software stack, feeding offer content onto any promotional distribution channel, including contemporary e-readers, print channels and newer digital channels. It is used by over two dozen major retailers worldwide.

About ARISTID Retail Technology

ARISTID Retail Technology, a technology company based in Paris with offices in Montreal and Ottawa, provides a sophisticated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that enables retailers to easily plan and manage personalized promotional communications at scale by automating the generation of targeted offers and rich creative content for use across any physical or digital channel and with the right paper and digital mix.

Download our press kit

SOURCE ARISTID Retail Technology