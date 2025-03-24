ARISTID DEPLOYS ITS MARKETING AUTOMATION TOOLS AT RONA, PUTTING IN PLACE A STATE-OF-THE-ART PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTION PLATFORM

ARISTID further strengthens its presence in North America working with major retailer on innovative shopper marketing automation

MONTREAL, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - ARISTID Retail Technology announced today a project to modernize the promotional production and communications systems at RONA, a leader in the retail of construction and home improvement products in Canada.

RONA is revolutionizing the status quo with new tools for production automation, seamless team collaboration, workflow management, proofing and distribution of promotional content for shopper marketing offers.

"ARISTID warmly welcomes this new partner on the North American continent. The RONA teams have impressed us with their ambition to offer their customers the best possible customer experience when it comes to promotional communications," declared Rodolphe Bonnasse, CEO of ARISTID Retail Technology.

By replacing legacy systems originally designed for the paper flyer and in-store display channels, RONA is acquiring a new digital agility for promotional production, erasing the technical challenges typically associated with adapting established processes for a new digital and multi-channel world.

Thanks to its partnership with ARISTID Retail Technology, new ways of working will see the light of day at RONA with the goal of optimizing the production of static and dynamic visual assets, collaboration between internal teams (merchandisers, marketing and creative), and ease of interaction with external partners and agencies.

"ARISTID stands out not only for the great performance of its tools, but also for the direct impact they will have on our productivity and agility," said Catherine Laporte, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience at RONA. "We chose this partner for the quality of their solutions and the support they provide. While the project is still in progress, their integration team has been helpful in optimizing our business processes and supporting change management, positioning ARISTID as a key player in our ongoing digital transformation."

This transformation positions RONA as a leader in promotional capabilities in North America, enabling new possibilities in the management of its consumer communications, supporting both traditional channels like flyer and in-store signage, as well as digital and hybrid channels.

Learn more about how ARISTID Retail Technology helps large retailers better reach their shoppers with seamless promotional marketing automation.

About ARISTID Retail Technology :

ARISTID is a European technology leader for digital transformation in retail. Thanks to its knowledge of the industry, market-proven software solutions and business process expertise, ARISTID industrializes retailer commercial communications, enabling the production of automated and customizable shopper marketing offers for omnichannel contexts at scale. The technological tools created by ARISTID have now been adopted by dozens of major retailers in Europe and North America. A privately-held company headquartered in Clichy near Paris (FRANCE), ARISTID currently employs 350 people and has an annual revenue of 45M USD.

SOURCE ARISTID Retail Technology

For additional information: Christopher Young, International Business Development for North America, [email protected], 514-375-0742