ARGENTA WELCOMES ARGENTINE BUSINESSMAN EDUARDO ELSZTAIN AS STRATEGIC INVESTOR THROUGH CAD$5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic investment in the Company by prominent Argentine businessman Eduardo Elsztain. Through IFIS, part of the Elsztain Group, he will acquire 25,000,000 shares of Argenta through a private placement of shares (the "Private Placement") at CAD$0.20 per share for a total investment of CAD$5,000,000, resulting in Mr. Elsztain becoming a significant shareholder, holding approximately 12.69% of the Company. In connection with this investment, Mr. Elsztain will be entitled to representation on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") through the appointment of a director to the Company's Board.

Mr. Elsztain is recognized as one of Argentina's most influential business leaders, having one of the largest real assets business conglomerate in Argentina spanning industries including real estate, agriculture, finance, and mining. Most notably, he serves as Chairman and CEO of IRSA (NYSE:IRS), Argentina's largest real estate company and CRESUD (NASDAQ:CRESY), a major agribusiness firm operating across South America. He also chairs Banco Hipotecario (BASE:BHIP), one of Argentina's foremost mortgage banks, and has played a key role in numerous high-profile investment and development projects.

Beyond finance and real estate, Mr. Elsztain has been actively involved in mining ventures across Latin America, with investments in both gold and silver assets. His deep understanding of resource development and ability to identify undervalued opportunities positions him as a highly strategic addition to Argenta's shareholder base.

Joaquín Marias, Director and VP of Exploration and Development, commented, "It is an honour to welcome Eduardo Elsztain as a significant shareholder and strategic partner in Argenta. For decades, he has been a cornerstone of Argentina's business community, building a vast corporation from the ground up and demonstrating an extraordinary ability to recognize hidden value at early stages. Having both Eduardo Elsztain and Frank Giustra as major shareholders is a significant milestone for Argenta, underscoring the strength of our vision and the exceptional potential of El Quevar. Their involvement marks a major milestone for the Company, further positioning us for long-term success in the silver sector."

Eduardo Elsztain remarked, "I am excited to join Argenta as a shareholder. The Company's commitment to responsible mining and its strategic focus on high-potential silver assets align with our historical vision for development in the region. Silver is playing an increasingly vital role in the global economy, and I look forward to supporting both Argenta's growth with this exceptional project and the country´s outstanding future."

Argenta owns 100% of the El Quevar Project, located in Salta, Argentina. The project hosts an Indicated Resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver at a grade of 482 g/t Ag and an Inferred Resource of 4.1 million ounces at 417 g/t Ag(1), making it one of Argentina's top three undeveloped silver deposits. Extensively explored between 2008 and 2013 by its previous owner, the project saw limited exploration in recent years. Recognizing its immense potential, Argenta Silver acquired El Quevar in late 2024 and is now focused on unlocking its full value. Mr. Elsztain's investment underscores Argenta's commitment to advancing El Quevar responsibly and strategically, further strengthening its position in the silver exploration sector.

In connection with his appointment to the Board, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, IFIS will be granted 5,200,000 incentive stock options in the Company priced at $0.26 exercisable into common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. Finders' fees equal to 4% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be paid in Shares of the Company to certain consultants. The Private Placement is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additionally, further to the Feb 27, 2025 announcement of a Marketing Agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC, the Company clarifies its previous disclosure on share ownership. To the best of its knowledge, certain affiliates and related parties of Gold Standard currently own 2,313,000 shares of the Company.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver—a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies—while building a lasting and successful company.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR+.ca under Argenta Silver Corp.

