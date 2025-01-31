ARGENTA SILVER COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQB

TSXV – AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The Company's common shares commence trading on the OTCQB today under the trading symbol AGAGF. Investors will now be able to obtain the latest financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver—a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies—while building a lasting and successful company.

Argenta Silver Corp. (OTCQB: AGAGF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information please contact: Tel: 604.609.6110, Email: [email protected] or visit the Company's website at https://www.argentasilver.com