Argenta Completes CAD$5 Million Strategic Investment by Eduardo Elsztain Through Non-Brokered Private Placement and Appoints Mr. Nicolas Bendersky to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated March 13, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") whereby IFIS Ltd. ("IFIS"), an entity controlled by Eduardo Elsztain, acquired an aggregate of 25,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") and 5,200,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company for total aggregate gross proceeds to Argenta of CAD$5 million. The issued Warrants are exercisable at CAD$0.26 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. Administrative' fees equal to 4% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be paid in Shares of the Company to certain consultants.

The Company and IFIS have also entered into an investor rights agreement dated April 28, 2025 (the "IRA"), whereby, subject to certain conditions, including time and ownership thresholds, IFIS will have certain rights, including the right to nominate a member of the Board of the Company and participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company.

In this regard, the Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Nicolas Bendersky to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Bendersky has a degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Finance from CEMA University. He began his career in 2001 in the Corporate Finance department at IRSA and CRESUD and between 2004 and 2014, he held various positions at Consultores Asset Management where he currently serves as CIO. Between 2015 and 2021, he was a member of the board of numerous leading public and private companies in Israel and is currently a regular member of the Board of Directors of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones (NYSE: IRS), CRESUD (Nasdaq: CRESY), Banco Hipotecario (BASE: BHIP) and BACS Banco de Crédito y Securitización.

A copy of the IRA will be available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.com .

Securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver—a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies—while building a lasting and successful company.

