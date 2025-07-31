DENVER, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Stone Mill, a specialty grain cleaning facility located in Richardton, North Dakota. The potential acquisition comes as part of Ardent Mills' strategic growth plan to further invest in specialty ingredient capabilities and diversify its portfolio of solutions, building upon its existing wheat flour business.

Stone Mill has been a trusted, long-term partner of Ardent Mills and brings proven expertise in cleaning and processing certified gluten-free and identity-preserved grains, pulses and seeds, and microbial reduction capabilities. The strategic location of the Richardton facility will enhance Ardent Mills' ability to meet increasing customer demand for alternative ingredient solutions and supports the company's long-term growth strategy.

"Adding Stone Mill to the Ardent Mills network reflects our commitment to strategic growth and innovation," said Sheryl Wallace, CEO of Ardent Mills. "It's a strong cultural and operational fit rooted in shared purpose, values, and a clear vision for nourishing what's next. With Stone Mill's capabilities, we will enhance how we deliver on better-for-you solutions for our customers, so that they can be successful in addressing evolving consumer preferences."

"Over the years, Stone Mill has built a strong foundation rooted in innovation, integrity, exceptional product quality, and our people. As we looked to the future, it was important to find a partner who shares that commitment," says Daneen Dressler, managing partner of Stone Mill. "By joining forces with Ardent Mills, we're ensuring that Stone Mill, and the people and community who have made it what it is today, will continue to thrive. This transition strengthens that foundation and positions the business for continued success in the years ahead."

The deal will help customers more efficiently bring innovative products to market to meet growing consumer demand for gluten-free and specialty solutions by streamlining operations and deepening supply chain partnerships, helping to increase speed to market and maintain consistent product quality.

"Today's consumers are choosing a healthier lifestyle without wanting to compromise on their eating experience. The addition of Stone Mill will enhance our ability to help our customers scale confidently, by delivering consistent, high-quality gluten-free and specialty grain solutions that deliver on nutrition and texture," said Kurt Long, Vice President of Emerging Nutrition. "By expanding our capabilities and deepening our control of the supply chain, we will be better positioned to be the supplier-partner of choice and help our customers grow their nutrition forward and gluten-free portfolios, bringing consumers the innovative, quality products they're seeking."

