Ardent Mills' Inaugural Canadian Trend to Table™ Report Unveils Consumers' Preference for Grain-Based Foods

The proprietary report highlights the role of grain-based foods across five key trends, guiding Canadian consumer purchasing behaviours in the evolving food landscape.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today published its first Trend to Table™ report in Canada. The report brings together proprietary analysis of over 3,000 Canadian consumers, combined with industry market data and macro societal trends, to identify the behaviours and preferences that matter most to how people eat today. Findings from Trend to Table are designed to help ignite innovation in flour and grain-based foods across diverse industry sectors, aligning product development with the evolving preferences of Canadian consumers and ensuring products meet and anticipate market demand.

One evident theme that emerged from this year's report is a strong positive sentiment among Canadians towards grains, with most Canadians (92%) reporting that they consume grains at least a few times per month, and 78% of Canadians agreeing that grains are good for their bodies.

Furthermore, the report outlines key trends like how Canadians factor wellness into their everyday purchasing decisions, as well as the core differences in how Canadians purchase and consume food compared to their U.S. counterparts. While overall trends remain the same, Canadians are much more likely to embrace everyday indulgences, like sweet baked goods or pizza (71% Canada vs. 63% U.S.) and see grain-based foods as an affordable way to eat nutritiously (63% Canada vs. 52% U.S.).

Finally, the report's findings also highlight the strong connection to food held by French Canadians, with 63% of Quebec-based respondents claiming that food is a part of their identity, higher than the national average at 53%.

"We strive to be an industry leader in innovation and a trusted partner to our customers, and that starts with actionable insights into how to best serve their consumers," says Joe Plumb, senior manager, marketing insights at Ardent Mills. "The Trend to Table report not only highlights unique purchasing habits when it comes to sustainability, wellness and ingredient preferences, but the pivotal role that grains, flours and pulses play in Canadians' day-to-day food habits. This allows our customers to make informed decisions on how they can meet consumer demand."

For more information about the Trend to Table™ report, visit ardentmills.ca/trend-to-table/.

Methodology

Ardent Mills surveyed 3,198 Canadian consumers aged 18 and over, all of whom are involved in the food purchasing decisions for their households. The survey population represented a holistic sample of the Canadian population, reflecting diverse demographics in terms of region, age, gender, and race, providing a macro-overview of current food sourcing and buying trends. All analyses and insights from the report were exclusively developed by Ardent Mills.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in Canada, the US and Puerto Rico with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Our more than 40 locations specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Our holistic portfolio empowers us to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow's consumer. We employ more than 100 certified millers and support thousands of local jobs that contribute billions of dollars to local economies – helping our people, our customers, and families everywhere flourish. To learn more about our mission and our solutions, visit ardentmills.ca.

