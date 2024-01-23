BEACONSFIELD, QC, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle, and the members of the Municipal Council are pleased to announce the launch of the architectural competition for the construction of a multipurpose cultural centre as part of the Imagine Centennial project.

"We are particularly pleased with this announcement, as it represents both the culmination of long-standing work with the community to enhance our largest waterfront green space, and the beginning of the concrete process that will lead to its realization," says Mayor Bourelle.

For several years, projects have been discussed and presented to various councils. As part of a series of citizen consultations held in 2019, the community declared the need to revitalize Centennial Park and Marina to meet the population's needs for community and cultural activities. Considering the outdated state of the buildings, equipment and general layout of the site, inaction was no longer a viable option. The project aims at preserving the natural beauty of the area, facilitating access to the water and building a multipurpose cultural centre incorporating the municipal library.

The municipal administration has already secured a $3.1 million grant from the Government of Québec for the construction of a multipurpose cultural centre, the first stage of the overall revitalization project. Mayor Bourelle will also be announcing a fund-raising campaign this year to enable donors to make philanthropic contributions.

Jury in place

At last night's council meeting, elected officials confirmed the appointment of jury members for the architectural competition, which will examine the projects and architectural signature that will enhance the waterfront landscape and the collective heritage of the citizens of Beaconsfield.

The eight jury members represent two citizens, four professionals and two city employees:

Members representing the community

Anna Polspoel, landscape architect, Division Head, Saint-Laurent borough

Luigina Vileno, librarian, Concordia University

Professional members

Gavin Affleck, architect, Affleck De la Riva architectes

Manon Asselin, architect, Atelier TAG

Anne-Marie Parent, urban planner and landscape architect*

Monic Villeneuve, architect, Les Architectes Gagnier Villeneuve*

Members representing the municipality

Denis Chabot, Director, Urban Planning and Municipal Patrol

Mélanie Côté, Director, Culture and Leisure

*Also residing in Beaconsfield

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

For further information: Information : Mayor's Office, [email protected], beaconsfield.ca