MONTREAL , May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully tested the use of green hydrogen in the production of direct reduced iron ("DRI") at its steel plant in Contrecoeur, Quebec. ArcelorMittal's ambition is to lead the decarbonisation of the steel industry and this test is an important milestone in the Company's journey to produce zero carbon emissions steel via the DRI-based steelmaking route using green hydrogen as an input.

The objective of the test was to assess the ability to replace the use of natural gas with green hydrogen in the iron ore reduction process. During this first test, 6.8% of natural gas was replaced with green hydrogen during a 24-hour period, which contributed to a measurable reduction in CO 2 emissions. The green hydrogen used in the test was produced by a third-party owned electrolyser (device that produces green hydrogen from electricity and water) and was then transported to Contrecoeur. This is a major step forward since the iron ore reduction process alone contributes to more than 75% of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada's ("AMLPC") overall CO 2 emissions.

AMLPC is evaluating the possibility of carrying out further tests in the coming months by increasing the use of green hydrogen at the DRI plant, which could eventually reduce CO 2 emissions in Contrecoeur by several hundred thousand tonnes per year. The potential use of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen in Contrecoeur will depend on certain criteria, particularly the availability of sufficient electricity to power the units.

With one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world, AMLPC is well-positioned to contribute to the Company's decarbonisation efforts if the right conditions are in place in Quebec. AMLPC's low-carbon footprint is driven by its EAF-DRI pathway to steelmaking, use of renewable electricity and locally-sourced iron ore and scrap metal.

AMLPC's President and CEO, François Perras, congratulated the ArcelorMittal team on this major step forward in the production of low CO 2 emission steel:

"We have just demonstrated that Quebec can become a global pioneer in the production of low CO 2 steel, by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions,"

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce its CO 2 emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 on a global scale and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

About ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada's mission is to produce Smarter steels for people and planet in accordance with its values of health and safety, quality, leadership and sustainable development. The company has more than 1,900 employees in Contrecœur, Longueuil, Montreal and Hamilton. Operations consist of recycling and scrap processing sites, a direct reduced iron plant, two steel mills, three rolling mills and two wire facilities. The company is the largest local recycler in Quebec, through its Joint Venture - Integrated Metal Recycling (IMR). The group has an annual production capacity of more than 2 million tonnes of steel and generates economic spinoffs of more than $1 billion per year. For more information on AMPLC, please visit http://long-canada.arcelormittal.com/

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes. Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

