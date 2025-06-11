CONTRECOEUR, QC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada (AMLPC) announces a restructuring of its wire drawing activities that aims to strengthen its competitiveness and ensure better long-term profitability for its wire drawing activities, primarily intended for the telecommunications, construction, and automotive markets.

The wire drawing activities, which were operated from AMLPC's sites in Hamilton, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec, will now be entirely concentrated at the Montreal site. This decision will allow AMLPC to achieve a level of performance in line with the objectives and standards expected in the highly competitive long products steel markets.

This decision leads to the permanent shutdown of production at the Hamilton wire drawing mill in the coming weeks. AMLPC intends to fully assume its responsibility as an employer and is committed to pursue open dialogue with employee representatives to support and assist all 153 employees affected by this closure.

"It is never an easy decision to close a site. First and foremost, all our efforts are focused on supporting the employees affected by this closure.

The restructuring we are announcing today was necessary to ensure the sustainability of our wire drawing activities. It will allow us to improve our operational efficiency and secure our long-term competitiveness in the demanding wire drawing market."

- Stephane Brochu, President and CEO, AMLPC

About ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada is a steel company with over 2,000 employees whose operations span multiple sites in Quebec. It specializes in the manufacturing of semi-finished steel products such as billets, slabs, bars, and wire rod, which are essential to various industries and applications, including telecommunications, automotive, and construction. The group has an annual production capacity of over two million tonnes of steel and generates economic benefits of more than one billion dollars per year. It is also the largest recycler of scrap metal in Quebec, with nearly one million tonnes of recycled steel per year.

SOURCE ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada

Information : Jean-Philippe Grou, Communications Director, ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada, [email protected]