Nature experiences business receives $100,000 from CED.

MONT-SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, QC, July 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire. This CED support, granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, has enabled the SME to modernize its tourism experience by adapting its product to today's reality and adopting green practices.

Founded in 2017 in a maple grove, Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire specializes in eco-adventures and is one of the region's largest tourist attractions. This large-scale forest adventure park is known mainly for its walkways through the trees and its ziplines.

Through this project, the business has been able to acquire and install "uplå", a new complete pathway that represents the largest outdoor trampoline in North America with net structures suspended between trees connecting modules such as trampolines, footbridges, tunnels, slides, and rope ladders. Already carrying an Aventure Écotourisme Québec certification, Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire has also been able to adopt a sustainable recovery plan that includes, among other things, the planting of a tree for every tree cut down.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"A major economic driver, the tourism industry is a means to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector to ensure their recovery. Today, Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire can expand its ecofriendly play area! This financial contribution represents excellent news for the Montérégie region and the drawing power of its outdoor experience!"

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

"We are honoured to receive support from CED to implement this innovative project enabling us to propel Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire's growth forward in line with its mission. This contribution will help create a tourism hub to the benefit of all stakeholders in the regional economy."

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.





in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.





The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

