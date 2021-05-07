Arbitrator upholds Unifor's position in Nemak dispute

At the center of the Nemak dispute is the employer's closure of the plant announced in 2019. The union and the company had reached an agreement in 2015 whereby the company contractually committed to produce two innovative General Motors engine blocks at the Windsor plant. Jesin's initial ruling in November 2019 had cleared the way for Nemak to close the plant and move that work to Mexio despite the agreement. That decision was set aside by an Ontario court, and referred back to Jesin.

Jesin's new decision confirms that the company violated the collective agreement when it decided to move the work to Mexico. The new decision refers the matter of remedy back to the parties, providing an opportunity to settle all remedial issues. Should the parties be unable to reach an agreement it will be referred back to the arbitrator.

"This is the decision we were hoping for. It proves what we've been saying all along: that the company violated the work commitment provisions of the collective agreement," said John D'Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 President. "Now we can roll up our sleeves and get appropriate remedies for our members after this nearly two-year long dispute."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

