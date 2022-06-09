Marking the start of Parc Jean-Drapeau's summer season

MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - One of Canada's finest outdoor aquatic complexes officially reopens at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday, June 11 – and it will be operating at full capacity! The three pools at the Aquatic Complex will, once again, be accessible to the general public and athletes alike. Bathing, swimming and diving enthusiasts can come for a refreshing dip and some fun in the pool on the weekend of June 11-12, and then, as of June 18, it will be open every day of the week during the summer season. With its areas of shade and green spaces, along with its outstanding view overlooking the Biosphere, the Aquatic Complex is a one-of-a-kind venue in the Greater Montréal Area, for locals as well as visitors from elsewhere. A new feature this year: people who like thrills can take advantage of the special days offering a unique diving-pool experience, where they will be able to high dive from a height of more than 10 metres!

Parc Jean-Drapeau: an effervescent public park

The arrival of summer heralds the return of headlining activities at Parc Jean-Drapeau. A diversified program of sports and cultural activities is in store for park visitors this summer, ranging from a variety of music concerts and sports competitions to a renewed restaurant service and unique activities organized by the Parc's insular partners.

The calendar of events includes the return of many highly popular activities, but there are some new partnerships, as well. One of these is the 15th edition of the Eureka! Science Festival, which is presenting a theme-based program "Water in All of its States" on île Sainte-Hélène, June 10-12. Meanwhile, after a two-year absence, the Canadian Grand Prix is back in full force, June 17-19 on Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, in the middle of île Notre-Dame.

Over the years, the Parc has become a favourite place for music lovers, and this summer is no exception. Piknic Électronik performances are staged every weekend during the summer months, and this year there will be several special events to further enhance the program. And things will be returning to normal for the festivals: OSHEAGA, ÎLESONIQ and the much-anticipated LASSO Montréal, which was first announced back in 2020.

Another highly awaited return is that of La Ronde which is back to being the host of the world's biggest and most prestigious fireworks competition, l'International des Feux Loto-Québec, running from June 25 to August 6.

People who enjoy going for a swim will be pleased to learn that Jean-Doré Beach opens on July 1. The beach, a veritable oasis of coolness in the heart of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, is an outstanding body of water that caters to people of all ages, with activities for casual and sporting swimmers alike. Aquazilla will be back with its inflatable structures comprised of obstacle courses, open-water swimming enthusiasts can train in the marked-off areas of the beach's lake and beach volleyball players will be well served by the eight courts set up on the site. Again this summer park visitors will be able to bring their own kayak or Stand-up Paddleboard, or rent them to go out on the lake or explore the Beach's lagoons. This unique natural infrastructure will also be getting back to full capacity this summer.

For Parc visitors in a more reflective mood, the Sentier des îles is a well-marked trail that can take you through the Floralies Gardens, the Mont Boullé trails, the many artworks and iconic spots. The Discovery Ride which returns on June 25, is another way to get immersed in the history of the islands through a trek in an electric vehicle spotlighting many places of interests and animated by a certified guide. Since biodiversity and heritage are a big part of Parc Jean-Drapeau's abundance of resources, experts will be on hand to provide guided tours all summer long. Elsewhere, the Biosphere and the Campus de la transition écologique invite visitors to come and discover their summer-long workshops and exhibitions.

Meanwhile, if you want to exercise and release those feel-good endorphins, the Olympic Basin and Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve have allowed many athletes to work out in their high-performance training facilities since last April. And as of June 29, high-performance cyclists will be pleased to learn the track will be closed off to vehicular traffic on Wednesday nights, between 6:30 and 9 p.m. to make it easier for sports training. Parc Jean-Drapeau's sports facilities also play host to many high-level, international, provincial and local sports competitions, which are of keen interest to visitors.

Once your day at the Parc is coming to an end, what better way to cap it off by having a refreshing drink or a tasty bite to eat? The Ste-Hélène bistro-terrasse and its concessions enable visitors to re-energize with offerings such as salads, burgers, paninis and much more. For an ultimate experience after your meal, make it a point to use the ping-pong tables, the temporary swings alongside the river or the huge Adirondack chairs.

There will be plenty of other surprises in store during the summer season – please go to parcjeandrapeau.com to see the full schedule of activities!

