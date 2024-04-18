MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - TIOHTIA:KE - As part of the National Day of Action Against Overdose on Thursday, April 18, the Association Québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des personnes utilisrices de drogues (AQPSUD) calls on the government authorities concerned to immediately review drug policies in Quebec. In the face of a growing overdose crisis, it is critical that we take concrete action without delay.

Today, AQPSUD is putting forward a series of urgent requests. We have seen the failure of prohibition, which tragically cost the lives of 17,600 Canadians from 2016 to 2020. In response, we call for greater access to safer substances and emphasize the need for a legal and regulated system to ensure the safety and autonomy of those who use these substances.

We also call for urgent funding to develop universally available antidotes such as benzodiazepines and xylazine. Given the alarming increase in the number of overdoses in Quebec, we support the decriminalization of drug possession, a measure that could reduce the number of deaths, improve access to services and combat the stigmatization of people who use drugs.

We also call for easier access to supervised consumption services (SCS) and the development of inhalation rooms, both of which are essential to reducing overdose mortality and health risks. Finally, we advocate for continued access to substance testing services and an end to all forms of stigmatization of people who use drugs.

AQPSUD makes an urgent appeal to governments, institutions and all relevant sectors of society. Your support and participation in this day of action is essential to making meaningful changes in the lives of people who use drugs. Together we can combat the overdose crisis and improve the health and well-being of those around us. We thank you for your attention and look forward to your active support for this important cause.

Across Quebec, allies are mobilizing today to demand changes in our policies.

