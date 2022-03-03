First-ever memorandum of understanding between the two covers both entertainment and news programming.

MONTREAL, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - APTN and CBC/Radio-Canada today announced a new collaboration to create more Indigenous content for all Canadians. The agreement will enhance both networks' abilities to create First Nations, Inuit and Métis programming, increase access to and awareness of this new content, and connect people, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, across the land.

"We are delighted to begin this new collaborative partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada, which will help further the voices of Indigenous Peoples through authentic news coverage and unique Indigenous-produced content. Indigenous journalists, creators and producers will also feel its benefits, since this partnership expands their reach and invites more Canadians to enjoy their work."

Monika Ille, CEO, APTN

"CBC/Radio-Canada has an important role to play in reconciliation. We are proud to partner with APTN to deepen our commitment to First Nations, Inuit and Métis journalists and creators. This initiative dovetails with the work we have undertaken to strengthen our relationships with Indigenous-led broadcasters, production companies and creators through a new Indigenous strategy that will build on the public broadcaster's services, such as CBC Indigenous and CBC North , and Espaces autochtones and ICI Grand Nord ."

Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

The agreement between the two broadcasters will see them work more closely on Indigenous productions and news and information programming by:

Increasing the opportunities, training and resources for Indigenous creators to produce content;

to produce content; Collaborating on news and information programming , including sharing content and technical resources (such as joint feeds, pooled footage and other resources), while retaining editorial control over their own programming and applying their own journalistic standards and practices; and

, including sharing content and technical resources (such as joint feeds, pooled footage and other resources), while retaining editorial control over their own programming and applying their own journalistic standards and practices; and Expanding the audiences for Indigenous programming, including news and entertainment.

The agreement specifies that to be considered and identified as an Indigenous production, the production company and copyright should be majority-owned by Indigenous persons, and should include Indigenous persons in key creative positions sufficient to ensure that the production reflects Indigenous perspectives.

APTN and CBC/Radio-Canada also recognize that media organizations have an important role to play in reconciliation, through the participation and reflection of Indigenous Peoples in their content and operations. Both organizations will work together towards a model for reconciliation in media in which Indigenous Peoples are represented and accurately reflected.

In addition to programming, both APTN and CBC/Radio-Canada will also collaborate on their common objectives of recruiting, retaining and advancing Indigenous employees and supporting independent Indigenous producers.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with over 10 million Canadian subscribers. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi .

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Cree, Dëne Sųłıné (Chipewyan), Gwich'in, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, North Slavey, South Slavey, and Tłı̨chǫ (Tlicho). We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

