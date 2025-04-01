A Petition Aims to Make the Change Official

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat announces that it is officially changing the name of the Atlantic Ocean to the Canadien Ocean. Effective immediately, the new name is featured in onboard announcements across Air Transat's network. To rally nationwide support, the company is launching a petition to make the rebranding permanent on official governmental documents and maps.

Air Transat is taking over Sankofa Square in Toronto (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

The initiative was celebrated last night on the very first flight over the newly named Canadien Ocean, one of up to 184 crossings Air Transat makes each week. Passengers on board were treated to commemorative certificates, and the first official in-flight announcement, marking the historic moment.

"We've been flying the Montréal way for 37 years – bold, full of joie de vivre, and just a little cheeky," said Xavier Szwengler, Vice President of Marketing and Loyalty at Transat. "As a proudly Canadien airline, we want to celebrate this moment with Canadians at a time when we're rediscovering and embracing our national identity."

To mark the occasion, Air Transat is taking over Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) in Toronto, unveiling the name change to the broader public.

Travellers can book their next adventure at airtransat.com and fly Canadien over the Canadien Ocean.

