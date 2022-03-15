Approved Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices Rule Strengthens Protection for Insurance Consumers Across Ontario

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing its work to protect consumers with the release of its first insurance rule.

The Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices (UDAP) Rule, which was recently approved by the Minister of Finance, applies to insurers of life & health, and property & casualty, including auto, risks, and related providers of goods and/or services. The rule will be effective as of April 1, 2022.

"This is a positive move forward to promote safety, fairness and choice for insurance consumers right across Ontario," said Mark White, CEO, FSRA. "The UDAP Rule empowers FSRA to supervise insurance industry conduct and protects consumers by clearly defining outcomes that are unfair or otherwise harmful."

The UDAP Rule replaces a regulation and will offer the following benefits, among others:

facilitating improved outcomes by better protecting consumers from harm due to improper practices such as unfair discrimination, unnecessary claims delays and fraudulent activity

reducing regulatory burden, and removing barriers to innovation for industry, by being less prescriptive

supporting the transition to principles-based regulation by focusing on outcomes and eliminating overly prescriptive provisions

further aligning regulation with FSRA's Fair Treatment of Customers ("FTC") guidance

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

