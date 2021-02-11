MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) manages important projects such as the deconstruction of the former Champlain Bridge while ensuring the ongoing viability of its infrastructure portfolio and safe users mobility. Building on its 40 years of leadership and a solid research and development program, JCCBI is developing and implementing innovative techniques to improve the sustainability of Montréal's bridge infrastructure while preserving the local environment and ecosystems. The JCCBI Board of Directors will play a key role in defining the organization's strategic direction and overseeing its overall management.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced today the appointment of Catherine Lavoie as Chair of JCCBI and of Lesley Antoun as Board Director.

Catherine Lavoie is replacing Paul Kefalas, whose term as Chair of JCCBI ended on November 5, 2020. Minister McKenna thanked him for his dedication to the organization and wished him the best of luck going forward.

Ms. Lavoie has more than 25 years of experience in managing private businesses and non–profit organizations in the field of infrastructure and the concrete and asphalt industry. Since 2015, Ms. Lavoie has been President and CEO of the Centre d'expertise et de recherche en infrastructures urbaines (CERIU). She joined the Board of Directors of JCCBI in 2017, and became Vice–Chair in 2018.

Lesley Antoun is an entrepreneur and manager who has more than 25 years of experience in program management, risk management and partnership building for multinationals, private companies and First Nations organizations. Ms. Antoun also has a good deal of experience serving on boards of directors, including that of the Concordia University Alumni Association, which she joined in September 2020.

These appointments result from the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach involves an open, transparent and merit-based selection process that emphasizes achieving gender parity and reflecting Canada's diversity.



"I'm happy to announce the appointment of Catherine Lavoie as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) and the appointment of Lesley Antoun to the Board. The Jacques Cartier and old Champlain Bridge are iconic symbols of Montreal's past and present and the JCCBI plays an important role in safely and sustainably managing these and other federal assets in Montreal. Catherine's experience as a leader in infrastructure and Lesley's experience building partnerships are considerable assets for the continued success of the JCCBI. "

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

JCCBI is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the government and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI owns and operates five federal transportation corridors in the Montréal area:

Champlain Bridge Ice Control Structure



Jacques Cartier Bridge



Melocheville Tunnel



Honoré Mercier Bridge (federal portion)

(federal portion)

Bonaventure Expressway (federal portion)

