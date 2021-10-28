MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - TVA Group Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Régine Laurent to its Board of Directors. Ms. Laurent's professional background and wide-ranging experience will complement the strengths of the current Board members.

"We are very proud to welcome Régine Laurent to our Board," said Sylvie Lalande, Chairperson of the Board of TVA Group. "In the course of her distinguished career, Ms. Laurent has earned recognition for her leadership, her accomplishments and her unwavering commitment to major societal issues. She has long worked for the advancement of women and members of ethnic minorities. Her know-how, expertise and knowledge of media will be valuable assets on our Board and will enrich our discussions. For years, the Board has been sensitive to the issue of female representation and I am very pleased to announce that with the arrival of Ms. Laurent, women will now hold 50% of the seats."

"Ms. Laurent is a strong-willed humanist," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor and acting President of TVA Group. "She is close to the grassroots, close to the community. She has repeatedly defended the causes she cares about, always putting human beings, respect and justice first. She is an asset to the Quebecor family and I eagerly await her contribution on the TVA Group Board of Directors."

"I am pleased to be joining the Board of TVA Group, a homegrown media company that entertains, informs and touches the hearts of Quebecers," said Régine Laurent. "I want to use the experience I have acquired over the years in various fields to contribute to the development of TVA Group. I sincerely thank Ms. Lalande, Mr. Péladeau and the members of the Board of Directors for placing their trust in me."

Ms. Laurent is an engaged and popular public figure with an impressive track record that bears witness to her dedication and sense of purpose. She is the past chair of the Laurent Commission, past president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) and a retired nurse.

Régine Laurent began her career in the health care system in 1976, working as an orderly before becoming a nurse in 1979. She left her nursing position in 2009 to become president of the FIQ. After two terms at the head of Québec's largest union of health care professionals, from 2009 to 2017, she announced her retirement from the post. In 2018, Ms. Laurent joined the television program La Joute, broadcast on TVA and LCN, as a commentator, sharing her views on current events. She resumed that role in September, 2021 on the TVA Nouvelles team. In May 2019, she was named by Quebec Premier Francois Legault to chair the Special Commission on the Rights of the Child and Youth Protection.

Ms. Laurent's appointment is effective today.

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film and audiovisual production, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

