Appointment of Roger-Ketcha Ngassam as Vice President, Operations

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience is pleased to welcome a new member to its executive team, Roger-Ketcha Ngassam, who will join the team on April 4 as Vice President of Operations. Roger-Ketcha will succeed John Primak, Vice President, Global Operations, who is retiring in June 2022.

With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Roger brings a wealth of knowledge and management experience. He held various roles throughout his career, both at the operational and commercial levels.

In recent years, his expertise has taken him to Europe, where he has held management positions in Switzerland and Bulgaria. During this time, he worked to implement major strategic initiatives.

With a strong manufacturing background, both in sterile and oral solid dosage (OSD), his achievements are numerous.

"The human aspect is paramount in Roger's eyes, and he makes a point of honour to recognize the impact that people can have on the company. His ability to listen as well as his leadership skills will be a great asset in helping us continue to develop and execute our various operational strategies," said Jean-Guy Goulet, Chief Operating Officer at Pharmascience.

The entire Pharmascience team welcomes Roger-Ketcha!

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

