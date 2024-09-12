WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - nu-air is proud to announce the appointment of Philippe Hanna as President and CEO. With over 20 years of senior management experience, Mr. Hanna has forged a solid expertise in strategy, business development and organizational growth in the manufacturing sector. Appointed on 1 September 2024, he succeeds David Deacon, who played a fundamental role in developing and solidifying the company as a market leader.

Philippe has built a diversified career in the paper, industrial ventilation and HVAC industries. His operational management, sales and R&D skills will enable him to take nu-air to new heights.

"Philippe possesses a rare blend of pragmatism and entrepreneurship that will enable him not only to lead nu-air brilliantly but also to guide the company into a new phase of innovation and sustainable growth. Having worked in both multinational and family-owned businesses, he instinctively knows how to mobilize his teams around a common vision and meet the strategic and operational challenges that lie ahead." - David Deacon, former President and CEO of nu-air.

Taking nu-air to new heights

Philippe Hanna's appointment marks more than just a leadership transition. It represents a true passing of the torch, a turning point for the company that unites David Deacon's legacy with a forward-looking vision. Under David Deacon's leadership, nu-air has not only consolidated its leadership position but has also innovated to meet the market's evolving needs. Today, Philippe Hanna is ready to propel the company into a new era of growth and transformation.

As nu-air prepares for this new phase under the leadership of Philippe Hanna, the company reaffirms its commitment to remaining at the cutting edge of ventilation technology. Mr. Hanna intends to continue the legacy of his predecessor while injecting a new dynamic that will focus on sustainability, continuous improvement, and excellent customer service. Thanks to his leadership, nu-air will continue to offer outstanding ventilation solutions while exploring new horizons that will meet the market challenges of today and tomorrow.

"It's a real privilege for me to take the reins at nu-air and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. Together, we will continue to build on David's legacy while aiming for ambitious goals and propelling the company to new heights. I look forward to working with each of you to explore new opportunities while remaining firmly committed to innovation, sustainability and customer service excellence." - Philippe Hanna, President and CEO, nu-air.

About nu-air

nu-air was founded in 1992 by Earl Caldwell. The company is based in Windsor, Nova Scotia, and maintains strong and valued relationships with contractors, wholesalers, builders, developers and homeowners.

nu-air website : https://nu-airventilation.com/

